Himachal CM reduces convoy size; cuts down salaries of ministers, MLAs after PM Modi's appeal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday ordered a reduction in his convoy size following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and energy, amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stated that while the Governor's decision to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy is a welcome step, the state government is already moving forward by cutting down on various resources.

During his visit to Mandi for the Municipal Corporation election campaign, CM Sukhu spoke to the media after meeting with the Vyapar Mandal.

He mentioned that he personally travels in an electric car, which is compact and costs less than petrol. He further noted that reductions have already been made in his own convoy as well as those of his ministers. Additionally, a temporary salary cut of 30% for ministers and 20% for MLAs has been implemented. Through these efforts, the state is moving toward economic self-reliance.

"It is a good thing that the governor has also reduced his convoy. We have reduced the salaries of Ministers by 30% and MLAs by 20%. We have cut down financially. I have given instructions to reduce my convoy size, too," he told the media.

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Launching a verbal attack on the opposition BJP, CM Sukhu alleged that during their tenure, they wasted public resources through reckless spending. He claimed that buildings worth thousands of crores were constructed, but serve no benefit to anyone today. He remarked that while the BJP dreams of returning to power, they fail to realise that one must first pass the public's test.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a relief package of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal, which the state has yet to receive. CM Sukhu noted that no BJP leader speaks on this matter, whereas his government speaks up and secures the state's rights. The state government is continuously striving to improve the economic situation, and positive results will be visible soon.

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Along with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, several Ministers have moved to significantly downsize their security convoys to conserve fuel.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy during district tours.

During a review meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and senior Intelligence officials, the CM directed that the restraint take effect immediately. He further instructed ministers, public representatives, and VIPs to minimise the use of official vehicles, emphasising that these savings measures are essential to navigate current fiscal pressures.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has decided to restrict his fleet to the bare minimum required for security.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has downsized his official convoy by nearly half as a symbolic measure to promote fuel conservation.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of Odisha to minimise the use of private vehicles and make greater use of public transport in view of the prevailing situation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the state government has issued special guidelines to promote the conservation of petrol and diesel.

Addressing the media, Sharma said the government has decided to reduce fuel consumption by cutting down unnecessary usage of vehicles by officials and public representatives.

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.