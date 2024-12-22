Himachal Govt Committed To Ensuring Welfare of Marginalised Communities: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government is committed to the welfare of vulnerable sections and has introduced several welfare schemes to ensure they lead dignified lives.

"Recently, the state cabinet approved the launch of the 'Maharishi Valmiki Kaamgar Awas Yojana,' aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to sanitation workers of the Valmiki community," he said.

"The scheme is applicable to those with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh who do not own a house," he added.

Beneficiaries can contact the Tehsil Welfare Officer for details and to apply, the CM said.

Additionally, the government has also enhanced financial aid under the 'Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana,' increasing the assistance from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for widows and single women to construct houses.

"It is also being ensured that priority is given to provide water and electricity connections in such houses," he added.

"Furthermore, women registered with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will also receive Rs. 4 lakh for house construction, which includes Rs 3 lakh for the house and Rs 1 lakh for essential facilities such as a kitchen, toilet, and bathroom," he said.

He also emphasised that the government is dedicated to improving living standards and providing shelter to houseless families.

The CM said that these initiatives underscore the government’s efforts to ensure holistic development and improve the quality of life for marginalized communities in Himachal Pradesh.