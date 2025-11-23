Himachal Pradesh: Last Rites Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal To Be Performed In His Native Village Today, Villagers Mourn

Kangra: Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, will be brought to his native village of Patiyalkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Sunday, where his last rites will be performed. The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. Wing Commander Namansh Syal's uncle, Madan Lal, recalled his childhood and mourned his demise.

"He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school," the relative told ANI.

Villagers are mourning his demise and have gathered ahead of his last rites. A local resident said that the mortal remains will reach Patiyalkar around 2 pm.

He said, “He (Wing Commander Namansh Syal) was like our child and was doing a great job in the Air Force. The whole village is mourning. His mortal remains will reach the village at around 2 pm, after which the last rites will be performed. He has an uncle, an aunt and children here. His wife is also in the Air Force and is returning here.” "We have all gathered to pay homage to Wing Commander Namansh Syal. It is very sad," another local resident, Pratap Chand, added.

Earlier today, his mortal remains were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

Wing Commander Syal is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter and his parents.