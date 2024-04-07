×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Oil Tanker Catches Fire in Una, 1 Killed on the Spot, 8 Injured

An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in Una, Himachal Pradesh, killing one person and injuring some others.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Una fire
An oil tanker caught fire in HP's Una, killing a person and injuring eight others. | Image:X | Himachal Pradesh DyCM Mukesh Agnihotri
Una: An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in Una, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, killing one person and injuring some others. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chander, a resident of Punjab. The incident occurred in Tahliwala Kaswa market. Several vehicles and about 15 shops suffered damage in the fire. The blaze has now been brought under control, officials told ANI.

Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, posted a video of the fire on X and offered condolences to the deceased family. The Dy CM posted in Hindi, “हरोली विधानसभा के टाहलीवाल बाजार में तेल टैंकर पलटने से अग्निकांड पेश आया। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की दु:खद मृत्यु और कुछ व्यक्तियों के घायल होने के इलावा आस-पास की दुकानों के जलने से नुक़सान हुआ है। आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। हम ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ होने की कामना करतें हैं। राहत जायज़े के लिए प्रशासन मौक़े पर है। (A fire broke out after an oil tanker overturned in Tahliwal market of Haroli Assembly. The accident resulted in the tragic death of one person and injuries to a few others, besides burning nearby shops, which were also damaged. The fire has been brought under control. We pray to God for peace of the departed soul and speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. The administration is on the spot for relief and assessment.”

The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) of Una said in a statement that due to the fire, at least “15 shops and some vehicles have been damaged and one person died on the spot, seven persons got minor injuries and one person majorly injured”.

The administration added that persons with major injuries were referred to the Regional Hospital Una for medical treatment.

This is a developing story.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

