Himachal Pradesh Records Highest Rainfall in August Since 1949

Shimla: Continuous heavy rains over the past few weeks have thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, with the state witnessing one of the heaviest rainfalls in August in more than a century. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this August, Himachal Pradesh saw 68 per cent more rainfall than normal across the state, making it the 9th-highest August rainfall since 1901 and the highest since 1949.

The IMD data shows that since 1901, only four August months have seen such high rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. This year's August rainfall ranks as the 9th highest overall for the month since records began, and the highest since 1949.

District-wise, Kullu recorded the maximum excess in August at 165 per cent above normal, followed by Shimla (123 per cent above normal), Una (119 per cent above normal), and several others with similar surpluses. The only exception is Lahaul-Spiti, where rainfall remained below normal this monsoon season.

From June 1 to date, Himachal Pradesh has received 39 per cent above-normal rainfall. In the seasonal tally, Shimla recorded 104 per cent above normal, Kullu 87 per cent above, Solan 70 per cent above, and Una 72 per cent above normal.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said, "In the past 24 hours, almost all districts in Himachal Pradesh have received rain, with the monsoon remaining active. Bilaspur district recorded extremely heavy rainfall, while Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Shimla districts saw heavy to very heavy rain in several areas."

In Bilaspur, around 22 cm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours. Solan received an extraordinary 387 mm, while Nahan, Kasauli, and Shimla also witnessed intense showers. Shimla city itself recorded 124 mm during the same period.

Sharma said that the monsoon will remain active till September 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions likely to remain in some districts.

"On September 1, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kangra districts are under red alert for heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in some pockets. On September 2, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur will remain on red alert, while Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur will be under an orange alert," he said.

The IMD expects a significant drop in rainfall activity from September 3, though some middle and low hill areas, particularly Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Shimla, may still see isolated showers. From September 4 to 7, the weather is likely to be generally light, with no heavy rain warnings.