Himachal Pradesh's Eco-Friendly Festival Inspires Greener Approach To Cultural Events

Shimla: Eco-friendly and zero-waste events have become increasingly crucial in mountainous cities, where fragile ecosystems and breathtaking natural beauty demand careful preservation. The importance of such events lies in their ability to promote sustainability, reduce environmental footprint, and strengthen community engagement while showcasing cultural heritage. By adopting eco-friendly practices, events minimise waste, conserve resources, and inspire attendees to adopt environmentally conscious behaviours.

The tourism department is spreading such awareness for the mountainous regions like Himachal Pradesh, where tourism and cultural events are integral to the local economy and identity, and embracing sustainability is vital. The recent Himachal Pradesh's First Eco-Friendly and Zero-Waste State-Level Tribal Festival 2025, held in Keylong, set a remarkable example for others. The event showcased how cultural celebrations can be organised without compromising the environment.

The State-Level Tribal Festival 2025, held in the breathtaking Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, successfully concluded, leaving an indelible mark on the state's cultural and environmental arena. The three-day event, organised by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana, was an example of the region's rich cultural heritage and its commitment to sustainability. The festival, which took place from August 14 to 16, at the Police Ground in Keylong, was a pioneering effort in blending tradition with eco-consciousness, making it a model for future events.

The festival was attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who virtually inaugurated the event and laid the foundation stone for development projects for the Lahaul region. In his address, the chief minister outlined the importance of the festival, stating, "Lahaul is not only a land of unmatched beauty and cultural depth, but also a symbol of how sustainable development and heritage preservation can go hand-in-hand. The eco-friendly Tribal Festival 2025 is a shining example of a forward-looking, environmentally conscious Himachal Pradesh."

Eco-Friendly Initiatives At The Event

The festival drew attention for its environmental sustainability. It featured a complete ban on single-use plastic, the use of biodegradable utensils, refillable water stations, and waste segregation by Swachhata volunteers. These initiatives not only minimised the festival's ecological footprint but also served as a model for future events in the state.

The festival was a vibrant celebration of Lahaul and Spiti's rich cultural heritage, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Da Shugs Band from Ladakh, folk singer Faisal Ashoor, Rosy Sharma, and Firdaus Band. Traditional dances like Jabro and Chabskyan enthralled the audience, while pageants like Tribal Queen, Tribal King, and Grihalakshmi showcased the region's cultural diversity and promoted empowerment. The event also included sports competitions, yoga sessions, plantation drives, and cleanliness campaigns, fostering community engagement and participation.