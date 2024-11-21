sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:22 IST, November 21st 2024

Himachal Records Driest November In 8 Years, says IMD

Himachal Pradesh has recorded the driest November since 2016, the weather department said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh has recorded driest November in 8 Years, according to IMD | Image: ANI
21:22 IST, November 21st 2024