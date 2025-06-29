Himachal Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods And Landslides

Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of possible flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides. The districts under alert are Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in several districts, including Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with isolated spells of intense to very intense rainfall. Kullu, Una, and Chamba districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall at a few places. Meanwhile, Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti districts may see light rainfall at isolated places during the next 3 to 4 hours.

The IMD also warned of heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts on June 26 and 27, with weather activity intensifying in Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts on June 27. Although temporary relief is expected on June 28, intense rains are forecasted to return on June 29 and 30. Sharma stated that the spell of heavy rain will resume on June 29, with forecasts being updated via SMS and shared with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and other relevant agencies.

Public Advisory

The IMD has issued a public advisory, particularly for residents and tourists in vulnerable areas, to avoid rivers, streams, and steep slopes, citing a high probability of landslides during intense rainfall spells. The weather forecast official urged people to stay away from rivers and streams, in the wake of the high landslide risk.

Meanwhile, the death toll in flash floods near the Manuni stream in Dharamshala has reached seven, according to a senior police official. The search and rescue operations were disrupted due to rainfall, and the search for two more persons resumed on Saturday morning.