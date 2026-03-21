Updated 21 March 2026 at 19:12 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Does Not Have A Car! Wife Owns Rs 21 Lakh Jeep & A Net Worth 12 Times More Than Assam CM
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his assets and liabilities along with those of his wife in an affidavit ahead of elections. Notably, the net worth of Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan, is almost 12 times more than that of the CM's. Here is the detailed breakdown of the items owned by the couple:
- India News
- 3 min read
Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his net worth, his personal assets, his movable and immovable properties and his assets and liabilities along with those of his wife in an affidavit ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Notably, the net worth of Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, is almost 12 times more than that of the Chief Minister's.
After subtracting the liabilities, the net worth of Assam CM is over Rs 1.41 crore. Meanwhile, the net worth of his wife is Rs 16.87 crore. Here is the detailed breakdown of the items owned by the couple and their yearly income:
Assam CM Does Not Have A Car!
According to his affidavit, Himanta Biswa Sarma does not own a car. Meanwhile, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns a jeep, which is approximately worth over Rs 21.60 lakh.
Himanta Biswa Sarma's Income
Himanta Biswa Sarma earned a total income of Rs 29,62,920 in the financial year 2024-2025, according to the income shown in income tax return.
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Here is his total income in the past 5 financial years*:
- 2020-2021 : Rs 12,17,400
- 2021-2022 : Rs 17,92,060
- 2022-2023 : Rs 23,54,940
- 2023-2024 : Rs 31,12,410
- 2024-2025 : Rs 29,62,920
Here is the total income of Riniki Bhuyan Sharma in the past 5 financial years*:
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- 2020-2021 : Rs 3,86,45,620
- 2021-2022 : Rs 2,95,72,500
- 2022-2023 : Rs 4,15,72,500
- 2023-2024 : Rs 5,32,38,170
- 2024-2025 : Rs 4,19,25,000
*(Based on income shown in income tax returns)
Cash In Hand, Jewellery
While Himanta Biswa Sarma has Rs 2,28,500 cash in hand, his wife holds Rs 3,16,298 in hand. The Chief Minister has deposits worth over Rs 68 lakh in different banks.
Meanwhile, the CM has 180-gram gold with a market value of more than Rs 25 lakh. His wife owns 1459.221-gram gold worth over Rs 2.03 crore.
CM Owns No Land!
As per his affidavit, CM Sarma has no ownership of land and has not inherited or purchased any property. His wife, on the other hand, has ownership of several acres of non-agricultural lands and residential buildings. The total market value of the land owned by her is more than Rs 19.25 crore.
Is There Any Pending Criminal Case Against Sarma?
No, there are no pending criminal cases against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Further, Sarma also declared that he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.
Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma?
Businesswoman Riniki Bhuyan Sharma is the Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director (MD) of Assam-based media house Pride East Entertainment. Her company runs five TV channels and one Assamese newspaper.
Himanta Sarma Files Nomination
Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming state elections, which is scheduled to be held on April 9. After the CM filed his nomination, Riniki Sharma hailed it as “a very special day”.
In a post on X, she said, “As my husband…filed his nomination, we felt the warmth and blessings of so many people who have been part of this journey. The smiles, kind words, and support we witnessed today truly meant a lot to us. We are deeply grateful for the trust people continue to place in him and for every step they walk alongside us.”
Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari, the same constituency he has been representing since 2001.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 17:36 IST