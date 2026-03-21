Himanta Biswa Sarma Does Not Have A Car! Wife Owns Rs 21 Lakh Jeep & A Net Worth 12 Times More Than Assam CM | Image: X

Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his net worth, his personal assets, his movable and immovable properties and his assets and liabilities along with those of his wife in an affidavit ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Notably, the net worth of Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, is almost 12 times more than that of the Chief Minister's.

After subtracting the liabilities, the net worth of Assam CM is over Rs 1.41 crore. Meanwhile, the net worth of his wife is Rs 16.87 crore. Here is the detailed breakdown of the items owned by the couple and their yearly income:

Assam CM Does Not Have A Car!

According to his affidavit, Himanta Biswa Sarma does not own a car. Meanwhile, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns a jeep, which is approximately worth over Rs 21.60 lakh.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Income

Himanta Biswa Sarma earned a total income of Rs 29,62,920 in the financial year 2024-2025, according to the income shown in income tax return.

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Here is his total income in the past 5 financial years*:

2020-2021 : Rs 12,17,400

2021-2022 : Rs 17,92,060

2022-2023 : Rs 23,54,940

2023-2024 : Rs 31,12,410

2024-2025 : Rs 29,62,920

Here is the total income of Riniki Bhuyan Sharma in the past 5 financial years*:

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2020-2021 : Rs 3,86,45,620

2021-2022 : Rs 2,95,72,500

2022-2023 : Rs 4,15,72,500

2023-2024 : Rs 5,32,38,170

2024-2025 : Rs 4,19,25,000

*(Based on income shown in income tax returns)

Cash In Hand, Jewellery

While Himanta Biswa Sarma has Rs 2,28,500 cash in hand, his wife holds Rs 3,16,298 in hand. The Chief Minister has deposits worth over Rs 68 lakh in different banks.

Meanwhile, the CM has 180-gram gold with a market value of more than Rs 25 lakh. His wife owns 1459.221-gram gold worth over Rs 2.03 crore.

CM Owns No Land!

As per his affidavit, CM Sarma has no ownership of land and has not inherited or purchased any property. His wife, on the other hand, has ownership of several acres of non-agricultural lands and residential buildings. The total market value of the land owned by her is more than Rs 19.25 crore.

Is There Any Pending Criminal Case Against Sarma?

No, there are no pending criminal cases against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Further, Sarma also declared that he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma?

Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Rinki Bhuyan Sharma | Image: ANI

Businesswoman Riniki Bhuyan Sharma is the Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director (MD) of Assam-based media house Pride East Entertainment. Her company runs five TV channels and one Assamese newspaper.

Himanta Sarma Files Nomination

Assam CM's wife and his son accompany him as he files nomination for state elections | Image: X

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming state elections, which is scheduled to be held on April 9. After the CM filed his nomination, Riniki Sharma hailed it as “a very special day”.

In a post on X, she said, “As my husband…filed his nomination, we felt the warmth and blessings of so many people who have been part of this journey. The smiles, kind words, and support we witnessed today truly meant a lot to us. We are deeply grateful for the trust people continue to place in him and for every step they walk alongside us.”