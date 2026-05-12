Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Assam For Second Consecutive Term

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for his second consecutive term today, May 12, 2026.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, at approximately 11:40 AM.

Prominent luminaries, such as BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the ceremony.

The launch of "NDA 3.0" in the state was also witnessed by diplomats, religious leaders, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from 22 other states.

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A Historic Mandate

The swearing-in follows the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The coalition secured a total of 102 seats in the 126-member assembly, far exceeding the majority mark of 64.

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BJP: 82 seats

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP): 10 seats

Bodoland People's Front (BPF): 10 seats

Sarma himself retained his stronghold, the Jalukbari constituency, for a sixth consecutive time, defeating his nearest rival by a massive margin of over 89,000 votes.

Vision for 2026–2031

Addressing the media and supporters, Sarma characterised his previous five-year stint as a trailer and promised that the new term would unveil the full picture of development for Assam.

His administration has laid out an ambitious roadmap focused on infrastructure, youth entrepreneurship, and identity.

Key promises for the new term include:

1. A Rs 5 lakh support package aimed at 10 lakh youths to foster local growth and job creation.

2. A phased increase in the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 500.

3. A firm resolve to reclaim 5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment, following the 1.5 lakh bighas cleared in the previous term.

Cabinet Composition

While the chief minister was the central figure of the day, a new council of ministers, expected to consist of 18 to 19 members, is also being formed.

Discussions regarding portfolio distribution were finalised late Monday night following consultations with central party observers.

As Sarma begins his second term, the focus remains on his "Jati, Mati, Bheti" (Community, Land, and Base) philosophy, positioning Assam as a key driver of the "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) India mission in the Northeast.