Himanta Biswa Sarma Tenders Resignation To Governor After BJP's Third Straight Win In Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya following a decisive victory in the Assam poll. The move marks the end of the current assembly's term, clearing the path for the formation of the third consecutive BJP government in the state.

Speaking to the media outside the Lok Bhavan, Sarma said that the Governor has requested him to take care of the state till the formation of a new government. "The ECI has officially announced the assembly election result, and the ECI has submitted the notification of the result to the Governor of Assam. I submitted my resignation letter as the Chief Minister of Assam to the Governor, and simultaneously, I requested him to dissolve the current Assam assembly. The Governor of Assam has accepted my resignation letter and suggestion of dissolving the current Assam assembly, and he directed me to continue as the caretaker till the formation of a new government. I think that the new government will be formed soon. During this time, we will work as a caretaker government," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of the state for delivering a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the result reflects public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's development agenda.

Speaking to ANI here, Sarma said, "I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister. To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government."

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The remarks come after the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. The BJP created history in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies secured 102 votes against 75 of 2021, with the BJP securing 82 votes with 18 new seats added to its 2021 and 2024 by-election resultant seats. AGP secured 10 seats, BOPF secured 10 seats, taking NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats.