Hindi Not a National Language: Annamalai Backs 'Friend' R Ashwin's Remark

"Hindi is not the national language. It was a link language, it is a language of convenience," Annamalai told reporters. | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai on Friday extended his support to former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's statement that Hindi is not the "national language" of India, clarifying that it functions as a link language instead.

Annamalai, referring to Ashwin as his “dear friend,” expressed agreement with the cricketer’s comment and emphasized that Hindi is a “language of convenience.”

“Correct. It is not our national language which Annamalai is also telling you. Not only my dear friend Ashwin has to say that…It is not the national language. It was a link language, it is a language of convenience," the BJP leader told the media.’

What R Ashwin Had Said?

Former cricketer R Ashwin said Hindi was not the country's national language but only an official language.

He made these comments while attending the convocation of a private college near here on Thursday, where he asked the students in what language they would like him to address them.

While a few preferred English and there was overwhelming support when he gave the option of addressing them in Tamil, there seemed to be no takers for Hindi.