Hindi Removed from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport Display Boards, Ignites Online Debate

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has removed Hindi from its display boards. Now, all the boards at the airport display only Kannada and English. This decision has sparked a heated debate across social media, with people sharing differing views.

The video shared on X shows the airport display board announcing information in Kannada, English, and Urdu, but not in Hindi. The video has garnered over 2 million views and numerous shares, sparking a debate among netizens about the language issue. Some have criticized the decision as "stupid," while others have pointed out the double standards of removing Hindi while retaining English.

There were also concerns raised about people who do not know either Kannada or English and how they would navigate the airport.

Netizens Express Outrage:

One user argued, “Do you think only those who know English and Kannada visit Bengaluru? While it may be understandable not to have Hindi at metro stations, it should certainly be present at airports and railway stations.”

Another user pointed out the contradiction, stating, “While the Dubai Crown Prince tweets in Hindi to show respect for India, some of our own citizens disregard Hindi, even though it is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world.”

Yet another user expressed frustration, commenting, “As much as I oppose the imposition of Hindi, removing it from travel hubs like airports and railway stations is unwise. These places should facilitate travel, not complicate it for people.”

The decision to remove Hindi from the airport boards has sparked a lot of debate. Many people are concerned about how it affects travelers who don’t know Kannada or English.

BIAL Responds to Controversy