Hindu Religious Leaders Demand Sanatan Board Formation

The Sanatana Dharma Sansad convened by Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj on Monday at the Maha Kumbh put forth the groundwork for the constitution of the Sanatana Board.

Various Hindu religious leaders attending the event have raised the demand for the formation of the Sanatan board.

"Today the Hindus of the country are awakened through the media. This is the right time to get a Sanatan Board. It is our right to form a Sanatan Board," said Swami Ashutoshanand.

"The Waqf Board has taken over the country. Some fools have claimed that the land of Kumbh is also theirs. Now there is a need for a Sanatan Board," Swami Chinmayananda slammed the Waqf Board.

Shriji Maharaj said that Sanatana Dharma Sansad will ensure what the future of our country, India, will be like and called all those demanding a Sanatan board “revolutionaries.”

"Dharm Sansad will ensure what the future of India will be like. If we do not unite and protect the nation today, then there will be a problem. It is necessary to establish a Sanatan Board. We are demanding the Sanatan board for the protection of Sanatan Sanskriti for our families. All those demanding it are revolutionaries. We Acharyas order the formation of the Sanatan Board," said Shriji Maharaj.

Swami Vidyabhaskar said that the formation of the board would help the faithful retain control of their temples.

"Not just India; we have rights over every corner of the world. A Sanatan Board will help us get back our temples. Formation of the Sanatan Board is necessary for the nation and Sanatani people," said Swami Vidyabhaskar.

Devkinandan Thakur said that the Sanatana Dharma Sansad, convened on Monday at the ongoing Mahakumbh, was organised to safeguard Sanatanis.

If a Board can bring all our puja, tradition, culture, Gaumata together and protect them - the Dharma Sansad has been called for that...Several saints and Mahatmas are here who want to show the right direction to Sanatana world...We hope that Santana world will receive a new direction through this Dharma Sansad...The kind of arbitrariness that has been done by Waqf Board...we all know what Waqf Board is doing. They said that the land where Kumbh is taking place belongs to them. If Kumbh, Parliament and airport belong to them. What is it that belongs to you," he said.

During the Dharam Sansad the draft of the Sanatan Board was presented which was approved by all the religious leaders present.

The draft called for the establishment of the Sanatan Hindu Board to manage, protect, and oversee Hindu temples their properties and endowments. The proposed board will be set up as an independent body which will be responsible for maintenance of Hindu Temples. The Board will ensure protection of Vedic Sanatan worship system and tradition. It will include only those persons who believe in Hinduism and have a strong desire to serve Sanatan Traditions.