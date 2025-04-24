A Hindu Would Never Do What Terrorists Did In Pahalgam: RSS Chief After Civilians Killed In Name of Religion

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat has said that a Hindu would never commit a barbaric act what terrorists did in Pahalgam when they shot dead people after asking their religion.

Strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror act, RSS chief said that people were killed in Pahalgam after being asked about religion, Hindus would never do such a thing.

Using strong words, Mohan Bhagwat said that enmity and hostility is not in our nature but neither is to tolerate things adding if there is power, it should be demonstrated.

"Enmity and hostility are not our nature, but neither is it our nature to tolerate being harmed. If there is power, it should be demonstrated... At such times, power should be shown... This sends a message to the world that the one facing the power is strong. The battle is not between communities but between good and evil. Everyone is condemning what the extremists did in Kashmir. The people who died in Kashmir were killed after asking about their religion... Hindus would never do such a thing... We feel sorrow over this incident...," the RSS chief remarked.

On Tuesday, 5-6 terrorists unleashed one of the biggest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir when they targeted innocent civilians who had come to visit and enjoy the nature's beauty in world famous tourist spot Pahalgam. What's more brutal, shocking and inhuman that terrorists hand picked and singled out tourists on the basis of religion, unleashing a Hindu genocide.

Top security brass discusses Jammu and Kashmir, internal security in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

As India plans and prepares to teach Pakistan a lesson that it can never forget to punish it for Pahalgam terror attack where over 26 innocent people were brutally killed, top security officers of the country held a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Ravi Sinha among other senior security officials attended a key security meeting a day after Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The top officials took stock of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of the country and key national security issues.

Over 10,000 tourists leave Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack

Over 10,000 tourists have left the valley in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. According to reports, a total of 10,090 passengers, mostly tourists, departed from Srinagar airport on Thursday. Additionally, a total of 4,107 passengers arrived at the Srinagar airport today.