‘Hindus Targeted’: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks SIT Probe in Murshidabad Protests

Over 200 people have been arrested across Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Malda, and Hooghly districts, according to police officials. | Image: Supreme Court/website

New Delhi: Protests in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, which resulted in the deaths of three people, have reached the Supreme Court. On Monday, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha filed a petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence and said “Waqf is an excuse, Hindus are the target."

“The Supreme Court must seek an explanation from the state government regarding the poor law-and-order condition, and also take steps to save lives and prevent further violence,” the petition stated.

Over 200 Arrested Across Districts

The violence began last week following protests against the Waqf Act. Over 200 people have been arrested across Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Malda, and Hooghly districts, according to police officials. The protests involved blocking railway tracks, stone-pelting, vandalism, and setting police vehicles on fire.

Three people have died in the violence. Two of the deceased a father and son were found with stab wounds at their residence in Jafrabad, in the Samserganj area of Murshidabad, said reports. The third fatality occurred in Dhulian.

Mamata Banerjee Opposes Implementation of Law

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly stated that the amended Waqf laws will not be implemented in West Bengal under her government.

“We have made our position clear... we do not support this law. It will not be implemented in our state,” Banerjee said, while also appealing for peace amid the unrest.

Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment

As the violence escalated, the Calcutta High Court intervened, stating it could not be “a mute spectator.”

The court ordered the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to assist the state government in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.

The High Court is scheduled to hear a plea related to the violence filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday.

The situation has intensified political tensions ahead of next year’s elections. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged a larger conspiracy behind the violence, stating, “We are receiving inputs... there was a larger conspiracy. A section of a central agency, a section of BSF, and two-three other political parties were involved.”

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari strongly refuted the allegation, calling for a central probe. “The Trinamool is dangerous, anti-national, and jihadi-controlled. We want an NIA probe into the riots,” he said.