‘His Ideals Continue To Inspire Generations’: PM Modi remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 129th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the courage and contribution of the freedom fighter, stating that “his ideals continue to inspire generations.”

Highlighting Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary, also known as Parakram Diwas, the PM took to X to post, “On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is commemorated as Parakram Diwas, we recall his indomitable courage, resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation.”

Praising his ideas as timeless and an inspiration for generations, he further added, “He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India.”

President Murmu also paid tribute to Bose with an X post, highlighting his influence in the Indian Army during the Freedom Struggle.

"On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas, I offer my humble tribute to this great leader of India's freedom struggle. His call for independence awakened a spirit of courage, self-confidence, unity, and nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Through the Indian National Army, he not only provided decisive leadership to India's freedom movement but also elevated it to the international stage. His ideals continue to inspire every Indian even today." the post read.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

