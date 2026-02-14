'His Policy Is To Lie, Then Repeat The Lie': Amit Shah Scorches Rahul Gandhi Over US Trade Deal Claims

Karaikal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading "lies" about the recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU) and the interim trade deal with the United States. Amit Shah, while speaking at a rally in Puducherry's Karaikal, claimed that Rahul's policy is to lie and the deals signed by India will benefit fishermen and farmers.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of spreading confusion by telling lies, Amit Shah said, “The free trade agreements signed by PM Narendra Modi with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with the United States, are going to be of great benefit to our country's fishermen. Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country's fishermen and farmers. He wants to spread confusion by telling lies.” He assured the public that PM Narendra Modi has ensured that the deals signed by India will 100% benefit farmers and fishermen.

He added, “Rahul Gandhi should carefully examine the details of the trade deal and the FTA. PM Narendra Modi has worked to provide 100% protection to our farmers and livestock owners.” The Home Minister further accused the past Congress government of signing several agreements that were not in favour of the farmers. He said, “Farmers were harmed during the Manmohan Singh government. Many such global agreements were signed in which farmers' interests were sold.”

“Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie, speak loudly and publicly, and repeat the lie repeatedly. But the people of this country have now recognised your lie-manufacturing factory, and in 2029, an NDA-led BJP government will be formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Shah said, adding, “Your (Rahul's) turn will not come.”

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the US trade deal is a “direct attack” on the livelihoods of the food providers in India. “This isn’t a fair fight; it’s one-sided pressure. The government’s hollow assurances won’t work anymore. The future of farmers cannot be bartered away without their consent,” Rahul said after meeting with a delegation of farmers.