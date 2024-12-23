Hisar Wall Collapse: 4 Children Killed in Brick Kiln Tragedy

Hisar: Four children were killed when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were asleep in Budana village of Haryana 's Hisar district, police said on Monday.

A girl was critically injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night in the Narnaund police station area. The deceased were identified as Nisha (3 months), Suraj (9), Nandini (5) and Vivek (9), they said.

According to sources, many families of labourers from Uttar Pradesh work at the kiln in Budana. The work of making bricks and installing pillars near the chimney is going on at the kiln.

The children and some labourers were sleeping near the wall of the brick kiln when it collapsed on them.

While Suraj, Nandini and Vivek died on the spot, Nisha succumbed on the way to the hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Hansi, Hemant Kumar Meena.

The condition of a five-year-old girl, Gauri, is critical. She is undergoing treatment at Hisar Civil Hospital. All five children hail from Badhav village in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

SP Meena visited Hisar Civil Hospital after the incident and met the families of the deceased.

The victims' families have not given any written complaint in the matter. If a complaint is received, action will be taken accordingly, he said.