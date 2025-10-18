Historic: Banke Bihari Temple Reopens After 54 Years, Unveiling Centuries-Old Secrets to Devotees

Uttar Pradesh: In an epoch-making moment, the divine treasury of the Banke Bihari Temple in the ‘Land of Krishna’, Mathura, was reopened after 54 years on October 18th, Saturday for all the devotees.

The temple's greatest secret, a treasury hidden beneath the shrine for 54 years, is set to be unveiled. It has land records, antique letters, emerald peacock necklaces, and much more. However, faith is more important than wealth in this vault. For believers, this reopening is more than just a historical event; it serves as a sacred reminder that the Lord will always protect every act of devotion entrusted to him.

Reopening Coincides with Dhanteras

The divine move coincided with the day of Dhanteras, a festival celebrated for good fortune and divine protection. A High Powered Committee oversaw the reopening of the Treasury in accordance with a Supreme Court order. Sandeep Singh, a Mathura Circle Officer, said the entire operation was documented and carried out under strict security.

Entry was restricted to committee members who had been given permission by the court. Teams from the fire and forest departments were sent in to handle any possible hazards posed by the long-sealed chambers. Additionally available was a specialized backpack fire extinguisher, which is intended to shut off the oxygen supply in order to control any fire.

Authorised Access and Oversight

Four designated Goswamis were allowed entry into the treasury, along with judicial and administrative officials, according to temple caretaker Ghanshyam Goswami. Under the direction of the head of the temple committee at the time, the vault was last known to be opened in 1971. This reopening is a unique opportunity to combine legal control with religious tradition.

Secrets Preserved Over Decades

There have been difficulties for the Treasury. It was robbed twice during British rule, in 1926 and 1936, according to historical archives. Only a small window remained for offerings as the main basement door was sealed down to prevent more incidents. Jewelry was sealed and secured in the State Bank of India locker in Mathura for the final official opening in 1971, which was presided over by Pyarelal Goyal, the president of the temple committee.

Legal Oversight Ensures Transparency

Due to a lack of legal permission, two subsequent attempts to open the Treasury in 2002 and 2004 were unsuccessful. A special committee will be in charge of the procedure this time.