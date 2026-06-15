Historic Milestone: From Bihu Pepa To Bamboo crafts - 4 Traditional Assam Treasures Receive GI Tag

Guwahati: In a major historical milestone for the preservation of indigenous craft and cultural identity, the Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India, has granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) status to four iconic cultural and artisan products from Assam.

The four newly tagged indigenous treasures encompass a rich cross-section of Assam's tribal heritage, musicology, and natural resource craftsmanship - Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts, and Deuri Handloom Products.

A craftsman prepare “Pepa”, a wind instrument made from buffalo horn, ahead of the “Rongali Bihu” celebration, at Tezpur in Sonitpur district (ANI/file)

The landmark achievement has been supported and facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Recognising the importance of preserving this heritage while ensuring economic sustainability for artisans, NABARD has been actively supporting the Geographical Indications (GI) certification process for several unique products of Assam.

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Loken Das, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Assam, said, “These certifications not only strengthen the identity and authenticity of these products but also enhance their market potential at national and international levels. With this achievement, the total number of GI-certified products supported by NABARD has reached 12, marking a significant milestone in promoting heritage-based rural livelihoods.”

Assam is endowed with a rich and diverse cultural heritage, reflected in its traditional crafts, handloom products, and indigenous art forms.

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Artist weaves a traditional handloom cloth in an exhibition during Advantage Assam 2.0, in Guwahati (ANI/File)

Many of these products are deeply intertwined with the socio-economic fabric of rural communities and represent generations of accumulated traditional knowledge and craftsmanship.

The legal certification marks a triumphant moment for the state's traditional sectors, ensuring unparalleled intellectual property protection, market premiumization, and global visibility for thousands of rural weavers and craftsmen.

Regarding Post GI certification, NABARD Assam envisions a holistic ecosystem-based approach for the promotion of GI products, transitioning from mere recognition to market-led livelihood enhancement.