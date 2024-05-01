Advertisement

Banihal: Facing closure for the past two days following series of landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened on Wednesday for light motor vehicles (LMVs), said the transport department officials.

They added that heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed to use the highway till further orders as the road clearance and widening operations are still underway.

At around 9:30 am, the light motor vehicles were allowed from both the sides of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as a result of debris clearance at Mehar, Dalwas and Magerkote.

The opening of highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, came as a major relief for the commuters, including the tourists who were struck in the twin capital cities following road block.

During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the traffic was suspended on the highway as it was hit by multiple landslides, shooting stones and mudslides from the hillocks. Almost a dozen of highway points between Nashri and Banihal tunnels were affected, prompting traffic closure.

Meanwhile, the Mughal road -- an alternate road linking Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district -- remained closed for the fifth day on Tuesday owing to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, they said.

The traffic on the road usually remains closed during winter months due to snow accumulation. The road was recently cleared for one-way traffic but fresh snowfall between Friday and Monday again closed it.

(With PTI inputs…)