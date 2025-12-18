‘Hit with Cooker, Strangled, Chopped into Pieces’: Ghaziabad Tenant Confesses to Brutal Murder of Landlady

Ghaziabad: A shocking case of murder has come to light in which a tenant couple allegedly killed their landlady when she went to collect rent, reportedly unpaid for the last five to six months. The incident took place at the Aura Chimaera Society in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension.

‘We committed the murder,’ Couple Confesses to Crime

A horrifying confession of the accused couple has surfaced, in which they can be heard admitting to the crime, saying, “We committed the murder.”

In the video, the husband claims he strangled the landlady using a scarf, while the wife states that they committed the murder together and are prepared to face the consequences. The couple also alleged that the landlady was ‘mentally harassing them and making their lives miserable.’

The accused allegedly killed the landlady by striking her with a pressure cooker and strangling her with a scarf before dismembering the body and hiding it in a suitcase.

Following this incident, the Nandgram police reached the spot and conducted a search. The dismembered body was recovered from a red suitcase found under the bed. ACP Nandgram Upasana Pandey confirmed that the accused, Ajay Gupta and Aakriti Gupta, have confessed to the crime, and preliminary investigation suggests the murder was carried out over a rent dispute.