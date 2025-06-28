Hit With Hockey Stick, Raped: Kolkata Law College Rape Victim Complaint Reveals Horrific Details

Kolkata: South Calcutta Law College 24-year-old student, who was allegedly gang-raped in a guard's room inside the college campus on late Wednesday night, complaint letters have revealed horrific details of how she was brutally sexually assaulted. The victim in her complaint to the police has identified the three suspects, who have already been detained, as ‘J’, ‘M’ and ‘P’.

In her complaint, the victim said, “….‘J’ came with a whole packet of biscuit and handed that to me and called us inside the union room saying that something needs to be talked abut the unit. We went inside. Approx 7 of us were there. Then ‘J’ started discussing about the unit, his personal life, his power and everything. But after some time, ‘P’ called me outside the union room and asked me about my loyalty towards ‘J’ and the unit. I promised him to provide my loyalty towards him and the team as I was appointed as the girl’s secretary. So, I gave him the faith of my support towards the unit. Then we went back to the union rom.”

The gang-rape victim said that the accused proposed her for marriage which she refused saying she has a boyfriend.

“After some time, ‘J’ asked me whether ‘P’ has explained me everything or not. Then I said “Yes, dada I will always be with the unit, don’t worry. Then he said ‘no’, nothing about that” and then he called me outside and told me that from the very first day he likes me and after his girlfriend, he is in love with someone and that is me and gave a proposal for marriage. I denied saying I have a boyfriend and I really love him. I cannot leave him. And after a mutual conversation, we went back to the union room," the victim said in her complaint.

“Everything was normal till then. Around 6:10 pm, me and some of the students were about to leave but ‘J’ stopped us and asked to stay a little longer. So we did…. I packed myself and was about to leave then ‘J’ stopped me and told ‘P’ and ‘M’ by eye contact to go outside and they went and locked the door from outside as said by ‘J’” she said.

The 24-year-old victim further wrote in her complaint that the accused ‘J’ took her near the washroom and tried to force him upon her.

“….Then ‘J’ took me near the washroom and tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I denied and fight back by not letting him do anything and pushing him back. I continuously cried and asked him to let me go, I can’t do this, I have a boyfriend and I love him… But he did not agree. He went on forcing me…,” she wrote.

The victim said that she had a panic attack as she started feeling shortness of breath and asked for an inhaler.

“I had a panic attack and having shortness of breath. Then ‘J’ called ‘M’ and ‘P’ to come inside. I asked help from them, I asked them to take me to a hospital. But they were not helping me… then I told them at least bring an inhaler for me. ‘M’ brought that… I took it and felt better and I packed my things and went outside to escape and saw that they have locked the main gate and the guard was helpless and did not help,” the victim wrote.

“’M’ and ‘P’ again forcefully took me to the union room. I asked ‘J’ to let me go. I even touched his feet but he didn’t let me go. He instructed ‘M’ and ‘P’ to take me to the guards room and make the guard site outside…,” she wrote.

“They did do… they took me to the guard’s room forcefully. ‘J’ undressed me and started forcefully rape me. When I fought back, he blackmailed me and threatened me which he was doing before. He threatens me that the will kill my boyfriend and will arrest my parents. I still fought back… he threatened me if I don’t cooperate and if I don’t come whenever he calls me…,” she mentioned in her complaint.

The 24-year-old victim said that during the sexual assault on her, ‘M’ and ‘P’ stood and saw everything. “I continued fighting for my life but he went on raping me forcefully,” she wrote her in complaint.

The 24-year-old rape victim narrated that during the course of the sexual assault, the accused hit her with a hockey stick, as she tried to resist and escape but could not and let herself like a dead body.

“He also tried to hit me with a hockey stick. I just let myself like a dead body… I went outside the room at 10:50 pm, he asked me not to tell anyone. He asked me to tell that we are discussing about the unit inside after going out I went to the union room,” the victim said in her complaint.

“He threatened me that he will kill my boyfriend and arrest my parents… my phone was with ‘’M’ while they took me forcefully to the guard's room. Then I took my phone from him and went outside the college and called my father to come and pick me up. I told him everything but was afraid to come to the police station as I was afraid of ‘J’ power… But today I made my mind and writing down my statement.”

According to police, the three suspects identified as Monojit Mishra, 31, an ex-student and former unit president of the college’s Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP); Zaib Ahmed, 19; and Pramit Mukherjee (also known as Pramit Mukhopadhyay), 20 have been remanded to police custody.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to Calcutta National Medical College for medical examination.