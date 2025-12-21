'Hit with Pipe, Belt', Differently Abled Teen Thrashed by Boarding School Owners, Disturbing Video Surface

Karnataka: In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, a 16-year-old differently abled boy at ‘Divyajyoti boarding for the differently abled’ in Karnataka’s Bagalkot was brutally assaulted by the husband and wife who run the school.

The boy, identified as Deepak Rathod, was beaten up with a belt and plastic pipe, as well as tortured with chilli powder into the boy’s eyes in a barbaric manner. The incident came to light after the former employee there reportedly leaked this video, triggering outrage.

Assault Captured On Cam

A horrific video of the differently abled boy being thrashed in a boarding school has surfaced online.

In the multiple videos, the husband and wife were abusing the boy by beating him with a pipe and a belt; even after he collapsed to the ground and writhed in pain, the assault continued without restraint. The person filming the video can be seen laughing in the background.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Akshay Indulkar, who allegedly led the attack. Akshay’s wife, Anandi, was also seen putting chilli powder into the boy’s eyes during the assault.

Accused Detained after parents' Complaint

The police have detained the husband, wife and two others at the school after the FIR was registered against them by the victim's father. The FIR was registered against four people, including Akshaya Hindulakar, Ravikant Budihal, Akshaya's wife, and Anandi Hindulakar, at Navanagar police station.