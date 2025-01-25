HM Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE | Image: X- @BJP4India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold public meetings and a roadshow in the national capital on Saturday, January 25, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in the first week of February next month.

Shah's schedule includes two public meetings and a roadshow across key locations in the city-- a first such public engagement considering the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5.

The two public meetings are expected to be held in Rajouri Garden and Trinagar Assembly constituencies while the roadshow is to be held in the Adarsh Nagar area.

The first public meeting will take place in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in the afternoon, where Shah will address residents and party workers, focusing on key issues and development plans.