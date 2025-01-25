Published 06:51 IST, January 25th 2025
HM Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE
Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest news updates!
- India News
- 2 min read
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold public meetings and a roadshow in the national capital on Saturday, January 25, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in the first week of February next month.
Shah's schedule includes two public meetings and a roadshow across key locations in the city-- a first such public engagement considering the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5.
The two public meetings are expected to be held in Rajouri Garden and Trinagar Assembly constituencies while the roadshow is to be held in the Adarsh Nagar area.
The first public meeting will take place in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in the afternoon, where Shah will address residents and party workers, focusing on key issues and development plans.
06:55 IST, January 25th 2025
BSF seizes drone, drugs near Punjab border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and one packet of heroin, along the International border in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.
"At about 01:40 pm, BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Air 3 S drone along with one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 559 grams) from a farming field adjacent to Village Kakkar, district Amritsar," a press release stated.
Earlier on Wednesday, BSF recovered two drones in two separate incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district of Punjab.
06:45 IST, January 25th 2025
Ahmedabad: Over 3,800 Police Personnel, 400 CCTVs Deployed Ahead of Coldplay Concert
The Gujarat Police have made extensive arrangements for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, which is scheduled to be held on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an official said.
Speaking to ANI, JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors.
Additionally, 400 CCTV cameras have also been set up to monitor the event, and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff, have been assigned to ensure the safety of the fans.
06:41 IST, January 25th 2025
Maharashtra: 2 women killed in Pune road accident
As many as two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on Friday evening, the police said.
According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 06:55 IST, January 25th 2025