HM Amit Shah to Chair Delhi Security Review as Centre Prepares for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair over a crucial security review in New Delhi on June 8, as the Centre intensifies preparations to safeguard the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, one of India’s most significant annual pilgrimages.

According to official sources, the Home Minister will evaluate the readiness of both civil and security departments tasked with ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The deliberations are expected to cover deployment of personnel along the traditional Pahalgam and Baltal routes, counter-terrorism strategies, protection of pilgrim convoys, emergency response mechanisms, healthcare facilities, communication systems, and overall logistical arrangements.

Officials will also brief Shah on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on safeguarding devotees throughout the pilgrimage period.

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Special attention is likely to be given to intelligence coordination among agencies, surveillance measures along the Yatra routes, and contingency plans to tackle unforeseen challenges or potential threats.

The review meeting forms part of the Centre’s broader strategy to provide robust security coverage and efficient facilities for thousands of devotees expected to participate this year.

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The annual Yatra, which draws pilgrims from across India, is regarded as both a spiritual journey and a logistical challenge, given the difficult terrain and volatile security environment in the region.

The high-level meeting, scheduled in the national capital, is expected to be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and key officers of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The Centre’s focus on security and preparedness underscores the importance of the pilgrimage, which has historically faced challenges ranging from natural hazards to militant threats.

“By convening this high-level review, the government seeks to reassure devotees that the Amarnath Yatra will unfold with safety, dignity, and devotion; backed by coordinated security deployment, robust intelligence, healthcare facilities and contingency planning to meet every challenge,” official sources said.