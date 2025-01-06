HMPV Alert In India: How Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi Are Responding

India reported its first-ever cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Monday, with four infections confirmed by the Union Health Ministry. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: Following the detection of four Human Metapneumovirus ( HMPV ) cases across India, states like Karnataka, Maharashtra , and Delhi have issued advisories urging the public not to panic. The Karnataka government, in response to the two confirmed cases in the state, reassured citizens that HMPV is less transmissible than Covid-19 and stated the need for vigilance without fear.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has clarified that HMPV predominantly affects children, manifesting as respiratory infections with symptoms similar to the common cold. While most cases are mild, the virus can occasionally lead to complications, particularly in young children and individuals with weakened immune systems.

In an official statement, the DME announced that hospitals across the state have been instructed to keep a close watch on patients exhibiting signs of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). “Regular reporting of such cases is crucial for monitoring the situation and ensuring timely medical intervention,” the statement read. According to DME, HMPV causes flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes, it said. There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV. Management focuses on alleviating symptoms with supportive care like rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications for pain, fever, and congestion. It added that severe cases might require hospitalisation for oxygen therapy or IV fluids.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has asked the health and medical education departments to take all the precautionary measures. "There is information on HMPV or China virus infection in Karnataka. I have instructed the health department to take precautionary measures, I have also spoken to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. We -- Health and Medical Education departments -- will take all the precautionary measures to control it," Siddaramaiah said.

"Though it is not a dangerous virus, precautionary measures need to be taken. Whatever measures the health department suggests, the government will support all those measures," he added.

No Cases of HMPV In Maharashtra

On the other hand, the Maharashtra health department has confirmed that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in the state. However, as a precautionary measure, the department has issued an advisory urging district administrations to remain vigilant and enhance surveillance for patients showing symptoms such as cold and cough. The advisory includes a detailed list of dos and don'ts for citizens to help mitigate the risk of infection.

Dos:

Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands frequently using soap, water, or alcohol-based sanitizers.

Avoid public places if experiencing fever, cough, or sneezing.

Stay hydrated and maintain a nutritious diet.

Ensure adequate ventilation in indoor spaces to reduce infection risks.

Don’ts:

Avoid shaking hands or recycling tissues and handkerchiefs.

Refrain from close contact with sick individuals.

Do not touch your face, especially your eyes, nose, or mouth, frequently.

Avoid spitting in public places.

Do not take medicines without consulting a doctor.

Delhi Ramps Up Preparedness

The Delhi government, on the other hand, has ramped up preparedness in response to three confirmed cases of HMPV in the country. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has directed all hospitals in the Capital to be fully equipped to handle a potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

In a directive marked "Most Urgent," Bharadwaj instructed the state health and family welfare department to maintain close coordination with the Union Health Ministry for real-time updates. "Hospitals under the Delhi government must be prepared to manage any potential rise in respiratory illnesses as per the Union health ministry's advice," the directive stated.

4 Cases of HMPV in India

India reported its first-ever cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Monday, with four infections confirmed by the Union Health Ministry.