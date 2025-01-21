HMPV Cases in India: Woman Detected with Chinese Virus, Second in Assam

HMPV Cases in India: Woman Detected with Chinese Virus, Second Case in Assam | Image: X

Guwahati: A 75-year-old woman has been detected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in Guwahati, the second such case this season in Assam, and the patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, an official of the health facility said on Tuesday.

She has been put in isolation, and her condition is stable, he said.

However, there was no official confirmation from the state government.

"The woman was admitted to our hospital a few days back, and during the routine tests, the HMPV infection was detected," a hospital official said.

A 10-month-old child was the first one to be detected with HMPV infection in the state this season.

Hailing from Lakhimpur, the child was treated at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh earlier this month.

Human metapneumovirus is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months.

The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most such patients recover on their own.