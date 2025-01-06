Published 19:39 IST, January 6th 2025
HMPV in India: 2 Kids Test Positive in Chennai, Total Cases Rise to 6 | Top Developments
India has reported a rise in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with two children testing positive in Chennai.
New Delhi: India has reported a rise in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with two children testing positive in Chennai. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to six.
