HMPV Not New, Government Assures After 6 Cases Reported in India; Urges People to Stay Calm

New Delhi: After six cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday assured the people that there is no need to worry as the health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

In a video statement, Nadda asserted that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation. "Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months," he said.

The Union Health Minister also highlighted that the Health Ministry, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries.

"WHO has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory viral pathogens is observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on January 4 to review the situation," Nadda said.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of three cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

Six HMPV Cases in India

Six infants tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.

The first case involved a three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia. She was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has since been discharged.

The second case was of an eight-month-old male infant, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 at Baptist Hospital. He is currently recovering, the ministry said.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two more children tested positive for the virus. These two are the first cases to be reported from the city and are currently undergoing treatment in two hospitals, officials said.

The fifth case involved a 5-month-old infant who had arrived from Mumbai. The child was brought to the doctor exhibiting symptoms of fever, diarrhea, and vomiting.