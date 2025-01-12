HMPV Not New; Stay Calm, Take Basic Precautions, Says Experts | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, health experts have emphasised the virus is not new, and advised people to stay calm and take basic precautions.

HMPV, that causes upper respiratory infection, recently gained attention following an outbreak in China. While it can affect people of all age groups, experts said India has not witnessed any unusual surge in cases.

The HMPV typically spreads through the air, especially during winter and early spring.

"HMPV is not a new virus; it was first identified in 2001. The virus is an emerging health concern, but there's no reason to panic. Understanding its symptoms, taking necessary precautions, and adhering to testing protocols are critical to managing its spread effectively," said Dr Aabid Amin Bhat, the Medical Director at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

He said the common symptoms of an HMPV infection include cough, fever, fatigue, respiratory illness, sore throat, body aches, and gastrointestinal issues in some cases. "We recommend seeking medical attention if such symptoms arise," he said.

Dr Madhu Nahar Roy, the Director of Internal Medicine at Paras Health Udaipur, underscored the importance of taking preventive measures.

Practicing good hygiene such as washing hands frequently, wearing masks in crowded places and maintaining physical distance are effective ways to reduce the risk of transmission, Dr Madhu said.

Strengthening immunity through a healthy diet, taking adequate sleep, and engaging in physical activity are also essential, he said.

Experts said laboratory tests such as RT-PCR can detect the virus' genetic material, while antibody tests help identify past exposure.

"Imaging techniques like chest X-rays or CT scans may be advised for severe cases to evaluate respiratory involvement," Dr Madhu stated.

Fomer ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said India's robust preparedness towards HMPV is built on the extensive infrastructure and experience gained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our preemptive and rapid testing capabilities, developed through diligent application of technologies like TrueNat, have made us well-prepared to manage any such outbreaks.

"We have clearly demonstrated that India was not only self-sufficient in testing during the COVID-19 pandemic but also capable of exporting testing kits to many parts of the world," he said.

Late last year, Dr Bhargava joined Molbio Diagnostics as an independent director.

"Considering the evolution of various viruses and parasites, the world will keep facing challenges of emerging health threats. In such cases, it is essential for everyone to remain vigilant and proactive," he said, while talking about the HMPV threat.

"Keeping up to date with vaccinations, following public health guidelines and practicing good hygiene are critical steps each of us can take to safeguard our health. By staying informed and participating in preventive health measures, we can all contribute to strengthening our community's resilience against health crises," he stated.

Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, senior consultant at Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Regency Hospital, Kanpur, emphasised public awareness can play a pivotal role in minimising the spread of HMPV. "Individuals must stay informed through credible sources and follow public health guidelines." "Early detection and preventive care are our strongest tools in combating the virus. By working together and taking proactive steps, we can safeguard public health and minimize the virus' impact," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has assured that HMPV has been in circulation globally, including in India, and there is no significant rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases.