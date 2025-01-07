Published 06:57 IST, January 7th 2025
HMPV Outbreak: Cases in India Rises to Six Amid China Flu Surge | LIVE
Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 2 min read
Two children in Chennai have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently receiving treatment. These cases, reported from two separate hospitals, mark the first in the city. With these two new cases, the total number of confirmed HMPV infections in India has risen to six. Earlier, four infants had tested positive for the virus in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kolkata, marking the initial cases of HMPV in the country. The Union health ministry has reassured the public, emphasizing that the government is well-prepared to manage any rise in respiratory illnesses.
HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.
While the Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra governments assured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses. Two of the three cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.
A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the health ministry said.
07:20 IST, January 7th 2025
Tamil Nadu Detects Two Cases of Human Metapneumovirus
Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), one each in Chennai and Salem, said the Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
The condition of both affected individuals is stable at present, the Chief Secretary added.
The press release issued by DIPR of the Tamil Nadu government, reads, "Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus and it is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001. HMPV infections are self-limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest.
The treatment for HMPV is symptomatic and supportive. Presently, 2 cases of Human Metapneumovirus have been reported, one in Chennai and one in Salem. They are stable and are being monitored."
As per the release, there is no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens that has been detected in Tamil Nadu. On January 6, 2025, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, conducted a video conference with all State Health officials chaired by the Union Health Secretary.
07:05 IST, January 7th 2025
Delhi Wakes Up to Layer of Fog Amid Coldwave, Plummeting Temperature
Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city on Tuesday morning, accompanied by plummeting temperatures and biting winds.
The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5.30 am.
As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.
06:48 IST, January 7th 2025
Maharashtra Health Minister Urges Citizens to Follow Guidelines & Instructions
Maharashtra's health minister, Prakash Abitkar, has urged citizens to stay calm and follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the health department. He mentioned that all health services in the state have been instructed to implement necessary measures. A meeting on the issue will be held in a few days, and the Union health ministry is also monitoring the situation.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:20 IST, January 7th 2025