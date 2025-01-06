HMPV Outbreak: Maharashtra Health Dept Issues Advisory After 2 Cases Reported in Bengaluru

Mumbai: The Maharashtra health department on Monday issued a precautionary advisory directing officials to intensify surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) cases amid the recent surge in the cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China.

However, Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director of health services, said in the state health advisory that there is no need to panic and urged officials to submit reports of SARI and ILI cases.

"Reports have emerged of an outbreak of HMPV in China. This virus is a significant cause of acute respiratory infections and was first reported and identified in the Netherlands in 2001. It is a common respiratory virus that primarily causes infections in the upper respiratory tract," the advisory added.

This development comes as India on Monday reported two cases of the HMPV virus in Bengaluru. Two infants, a three-month-old and an eight-month-old tested positive for HMPV.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold and respiratory-related infections primarily affecting young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry also assured that it was closely monitoring the situation, with updates from the WHO.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, an eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same private Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

Following this, the Karnataka government had issued an advisory to ensure the safety of residents. The government emphasized that no other HMPV cases have been reported in Karnataka to date. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has analyzed data on prevailing respiratory infections, such as the common cold, influenza-like illness (ILI), and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and reported no significant increase in cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year. Residents are urged to follow safety guidelines to protect themselves and prevent the spread of infections.

What is HMPV?

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is known to primarily affect the upper and lower respiratory tracts. While the virus can infect people of all ages, young children and senior citizens are at higher risk. Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, with severe cases potentially leading to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms typically appear within three to six days after exposure.