HMPV Outbreak: Karnataka govt issues dos and don'ts amid pandemic scare in India

Bengaluru: The rapid spread of HMPV Virus cases in China and beyond have resulted in a pandemic scare across the world including India; this disease in China is being compared to COVID19, which also began in China five years ago and resulted in a complete shutdown across the globe for over a year. Amid the pandemic scare, a list of dos and don'ts has been released by the Karnataka government, to ensure safety of the state residents.

HMPV Outbreak: Karnataka Government Issues Advisory

According to the press release issued by the Karnataka government, no cases of HMPV Virus have been reported in the state so far. The press release says, “Till date there has been no case of HMPV reported in the State of Karnataka. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka has analysed the data of prevailing respiratory infections like common cold, ILI & SARI within the state and there is no significant increase in the reported number of cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year. The Dept. of HFW urges the citizens to follow certain Do's & Don'ts to protect themselves and prevent spread of infections.”

HMPV Virus: Dos and Don'ts by Govt of Karnataka

Dos:

Cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer Avoid crowded places

Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing. Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission

Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick

Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food

Don'ts:

Do not reuse of tissue paper & hand kerchief

Completely avoid close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen etc. and frequent touching of eyes, nose & mouth

Spitting in public places is a complete no-no

Do not go for self-medication without consulting the physician.

‘No Need to Panic Regarding Spread of HMPV Virus’

The advisory issued by the Karnataka government also asked people to remain calm and not panic regarding spread of HMPV Virus. The advisory read, “Currently there is no need to panic regarding the spread of HMPV and the Health Department, Govt. of Karnataka is monitoring the situation closely in coordination. with Director NCDC, MOH&FW, GOI New Delhi.”

The state advisory also said, “With recent reports in the media about spread of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) disease in China. The Govt of India MoH&FW, Gol issued a statement on 04/01/2025 that HMPV is like any other respiratory virus which causes a common cold and flu-like symptoms during winter season, especially among the younger & older age groups.”

A similar advisory comprising of dos and don'ts has also been issued by governments of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

‘Safe To Travel’: China's First Statement AMID HMPV Spread

As cases rise and cause panic across the globe, a press statement has been issued from Beijing by the country's foreign ministry. Spokesperson Mao Ning said, “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season. I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China. It is safe to travel in China. The diseases appears to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

What is HMPV Virus? Symptoms and Precautions

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tract. While it can infect people of all ages, it poses a higher risk to young children and senior citizens. The symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

In severe cases, the virus can lead to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms typically appear within three to six days after exposure.