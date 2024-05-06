With at least 16 schools in Ahmedabad receiving hoax emails threatening bomb blasts, the MHA asked the Delhi Police & schools to have close coordination. | Image:Shutterstock

New Delhi: In wake of hoax emails received by some schools in Delhi last week, the Union Home Secretary on Monday asked the Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced in a statement.

Reviewing the situation, Home Secretary stressed on the need to prepare detailed protocol and SOPs to handle any such situation in future.

The Delhi Police and schools have also been asked to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic, MHA spokesperson said in a series of posts on social media platform ‘X’.

The Home Secretary also emphasised on the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools, the spokesperson further said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner.

