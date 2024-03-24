×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Holi Promotes Love, Unity, Brotherhood Among People: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival promotes the feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Holi Promotes Love, Unity, Brotherhood Among People: President Droupadi Murmu
Holi Promotes Love, Unity, Brotherhood Among People: President Droupadi Murmu | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival promotes the feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.

This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage, she said in a message.

Advertisement

Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival which infuses hope and enthusiasm in our lives, Murmu said.

"Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes the feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage," the president said.

Advertisement

"May this festival of colors bring happiness in everyone's life and motivates all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal," she said.

In the message, the president said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad." 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

a minute ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

7 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

9 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

10 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

11 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

14 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

16 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

27 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

34 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

36 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

38 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

39 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

41 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

42 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo