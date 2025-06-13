Home Minister Amit Shah Explains Why Survivors Could Not Be Saved In Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Plane Crash: The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college hostel near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leaving no survivors except one. Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained why rescue efforts were impossible despite timely emergency response.

Fireball and Intense Heat

Speaking at the crash site, Shah said, “The plane carried almost 1,25,000 liters of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone,” as per the reports. The extreme heat generated by the burning fuel made it impossible for rescuers to reach passengers, leading to complete devastation.

Quick Response

According to shah authorities were alerted within 10 minutes of the crash. He immediately contacted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state Home Minister, and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, ensuring a coordinated rescue operation.

DNA Identification Process Underway

For bodies which are severely burned beyond recognition, authorities have begun collecting DNA samples from victims and their families. Shah confirmed that nearly 1,000 DNA tests will be conducted to identify the deceased, including foreign nationals.

One Survivor

Despite the catastrophic impact, one passenger—seated in Seat 11A—miraculously survived. Shah personally met the survivor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment.