If Not Hitmen, Sonam Planned to Push Raja Down the Hill While Taking Selfie: Sources

Shillong: A shocking new detail has emerged in the high-profile murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. According to police sources, if the contract killers had failed to execute the plan, his wife Sonam was ready to push him off a cliff in Shillong under the pretext of clicking a selfie.

Police say this was the original plan to make Raja’s death look like an accident. But then Sonam and her lover Raj Khushwaha changed their strategy and roped in Raj’s friends for the murder.

Investigators say Sonam first planned to take Raja to a high point in Shillong and push him down while pretending to take a selfie. The idea was to make it look like a tragic fall so that no suspicion would be raised.

However, for reasons still being verified by police, that plan did not go through.

After that, Sonam and Raj allegedly offered money to three of Raj's friends to carry out the murder. All of them were part of the new plan, which was executed while Raja and Sonam were on their honeymoon in Shillong.

Police believe Sonam and Raj had a detailed plan with multiple backup options. That’s why the killing was carried out in an organised and layered manner.

Investigation Still Unfolding