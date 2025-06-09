Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s First Reaction, Says ‘Will Fast-track Probe’ | EXCLUSIVE

Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi, reportedly hired contract killers to murder her husband while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. | Image: Social Media - X

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, while speaking to Republic Media Network on the honeymoon murder case, said it was “very unfortunate” that the incident was portrayed in a way that blamed the people of Meghalaya.

"It's very unfortunate that the press and certain sections of the media tried to blame the people of Meghalaya and the state. The people of the Northeast are very friendly and treat tourists as family," Sangma said. “Now that the facts are out, it's quite clear what actually happened.”

Sangma lauded the Meghalaya Police for their investigation into the case. “I congratulate the police for acting in record time. We were given regular updates, and they got leads early in the investigation. They had to remain quiet at first to avoid compromising the probe,” he added.

“We will do everything possible to fast-track the case. Whatever steps are needed from our side will be taken immediately,” he said.

What is the Honeymoon Murder Case?

Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi, reportedly hired contract killers to murder her husband while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The couple had gone missing on May 23, just days after their wedding in Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Meghalaya Police revealed that Raja’s body had been recovered, and three men were arrested in connection with the crime. Sonam surrendered and is now in custody.

After going missing, Sonam was eventually found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road in Uttar Pradesh.

According to local reports, she appeared distressed and asked a dhaba owner to use his phone to call her family. Police arrived shortly after and took her into custody.