Honeymoon Murder Case: New CCTV Video of Raja Raghuvanshi Shows Him Carrying White Suitcase Recovered By Police From Meghalaya Homestay

Amid the accused’s confession in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and the police’s reconstruction of the crime scene, a new CCTV footage has surfaced on social media. The video shows Raja leaving his house in Indore for his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

In the footage, Raja is seen wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers, and sunglasses. He appears to be waiting for someone, with a bag slung across his shoulder.

The video suggests that Raja was waiting for an app-based bike he had booked. Once the rider arrived, Raja brought a white trolley bag from inside the house, climbed onto the bike, placed the trolley bag between himself and the rider, and left.

The white trolley bag appears to be the same one that Sonam was seen carrying during their honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According to police, this is the same trolley bag recovered from their homestay in Shillong, which provided crucial evidence in the investigation.

Earlier today, a team from the Meghalaya SIT visited the residence of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.