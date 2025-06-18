Honeymoon Murder Case: New CCTV Video of Raja Raghuvanshi Shows Him Carrying White Suitcase Recovered By Police From Meghalaya Homestay

Updated 18 June 2025 at 19:13 IST
Amid the accused’s confession in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and the police’s reconstruction of the crime scene, a new CCTV footage has surfaced on social media. The video shows Raja leaving his house in Indore for his honeymoon in Meghalaya.
In the footage, Raja is seen wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers, and sunglasses. He appears to be waiting for someone, with a bag slung across his shoulder.
The video suggests that Raja was waiting for an app-based bike he had booked. Once the rider arrived, Raja brought a white trolley bag from inside the house, climbed onto the bike, placed the trolley bag between himself and the rider, and left.
The white trolley bag appears to be the same one that Sonam was seen carrying during their honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya.
According to police, this is the same trolley bag recovered from their homestay in Shillong, which provided crucial evidence in the investigation.
Earlier today, a team from the Meghalaya SIT visited the residence of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.
In a chilling turn in the honeymoon murder case, police took three accused including main suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi to Wei Sawdong Falls in Cherrapunji to reconstruct the crime scene. Sonam, who married Raja Raghuvanshi on May 11, allegedly plotted his murder just days after they reached Meghalaya. The couple disappeared on May 23, and Raja’s body was later discovered in a deep gorge on June 2. As the probe progressed, investigators found that Sonam conspired with her alleged boyfriend and accomplices Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Akash Rajput to kill her husband. After a nationwide manhunt, Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh on June 9. With SDRF and forensic teams involved, authorities are now piecing together how this honeymoon turned into a gruesome murder plot.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 18 June 2025 at 19:13 IST