Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Seen With Raja's Family During Last Rites

Indore: In a heart-wrenching incident, an Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently married Sonam Raghuvanshi, was found dead during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. As the case unfolded, it was revealed that the wedding took place on May 11, and a few days later, on May 20, the couple left for their honeymoon.

Three days later on May 23, the couple went missing. After the state police launched a search operation, Raja was discovered dead in the wilderness of Meghalaya while his wife Sonam was still missing, leaving authorities and families puzzled about what have had happened to them.

As the matter came to light, state police found Raja’s body with severe injuries, raising suspicions that his death was not accidental but a planned murder.

Further investigation has revealed that Raja's murder was allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj. Reports indicate that three contract killers were hired to carry out the crime.

As the brutal killing made national headlines, chilling details continue to emerge. In the latest development, a video surfaced showing one of the co-masterminds, Raj Kushwaha, carrying Sonam's father to Raja's house to perform his last rites. It is speculated that at the time, neither family was aware of Sonam and her accomplice's alleged involvement in the crime.

The video also shows the accused Raj on one side, with Raja's best friend, Abhishek, on the other.

Abhishek has alleged that Raj was doing all this drama to fool the families. He reportedly visited Sonam’s family frequently to inform her about ongoing investigations.

Sonam and Raj have already been arrested while police suspect that the motive behind this crime was the alleged relationship.

Timeline of Honeymoon murder case