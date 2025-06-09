Republic World
Updated 9 June 2025 at 21:04 IST

Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Seen With Raja's Family During Last Rites

A new video has surfaced in the Honeymoon murder case showing accused Sonam's alleged lover Raj with Raja's family during his last rites.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi | Image: X

Indore: In a heart-wrenching incident, an Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently married Sonam Raghuvanshi, was found dead during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. As the case unfolded, it was revealed that the wedding took place on May 11, and a few days later, on May 20, the couple left for their honeymoon.

Three days later on May 23, the couple went missing. After the state police launched a search operation, Raja was discovered dead in the wilderness of Meghalaya while his wife Sonam was still missing, leaving authorities and families puzzled about what have had happened to them.

As the matter came to light, state police found Raja’s body with severe injuries, raising suspicions that his death was not accidental but a planned murder.

Further investigation has revealed that Raja's murder was allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj. Reports indicate that three contract killers were hired to carry out the crime.

As the brutal killing made national headlines, chilling details continue to emerge. In the latest development, a video surfaced showing one of the co-masterminds, Raj Kushwaha, carrying Sonam's father to Raja's house to perform his last rites.  It is speculated that at the time, neither family was aware of Sonam and her accomplice's alleged involvement in the crime.

The video also shows the accused Raj on one side, with Raja's best friend, Abhishek, on the other.

Abhishek has alleged that Raj was doing all this drama to fool the families. He reportedly visited Sonam’s family frequently to inform her about ongoing investigations.

Sonam and Raj have already been arrested while police suspect that the motive behind this crime was the alleged relationship.

Timeline of Honeymoon murder case 

  • Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha – her alleged lover or accomplice – jointly planned the murder.
  • According to reports, Raj Kushwaha hired contract killers for this task.
  • Raj did not come to Shillong in Meghalaya but remained in contact over the phone.
  • The three contract killers including Akash, Vishal, and Anand were present in Shillong.
  • While Raj was coordinating from different location, Sonam deliberately took Raja Raghuvanshi on a deserted road.
  • The three killed him with Raja with sharp weapon possible a Machete. After the murder, Akash, Vishal, Anand, and Sonam all travelled to Guwahati from Shillong.
  • They stayed in Guwahati for a day. Then they all left and went their separate ways. 
  • After killing, they had plans to reach Cherrapunji. According to the police, on day 2, they found the body and formed the SIT.
  • During the investigation they got to know that Sonam was alive and possibly involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.
  • Sonam’s call details revealed that she was in contact with Raj Kushwaha. The two already knew each other and were having an affair.
  • Based on technical surveillance and checking CCTV footage at several locations, police first reached Lalitpur, where Akash Rajput was arrested. After that, Vishal and Raj Kushwaha were arrested from Indore.
  • Sonam surrendered in Ghazipur and has been by Shillong Police. The fifth accused, Anand, was arrested from Sagar.
  • A total of four people have been arrested in this case, all of them went to Shillong.

Published 9 June 2025 at 20:29 IST