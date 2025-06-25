Honeymoon Murder Case: Police Recover Pistol From Indore Drain, Suspect It Was Used To Kill Raja Raghuvanshi

The recovery was made during a joint search operation led by investigators and real estate businessman Shilom James, one of the accused in the case. | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: In a big development in the ongoing probe into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya Police, with help from local authorities, recovered a plastic bag from a drain in Indore, reportedly containing a pistol.

The recovery was made during a joint search operation led by investigators and real estate businessman Shilom James, one of the accused in the case.

Officials believe the weapon is the same one that went missing from a flat in Indore where Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused and widow of the victim, allegedly stayed after fleeing from Meghalaya.

The police suspect that this flat was used to hide after the crime and to dispose of key evidence.

Quoting investigators, the recovery of the weapon and ammunition suggests a high level of planning in the murder.

“The recovery of the firearm and ammunition confirms our suspicion about the kind of planning that went into this murder. We are piecing together every bit of evidence as we build a watertight case,” said East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem.

They Honeymoon Murder Mystery

Raja Raghuvanshi, 27, and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, had just gotten married and travelled from Indore to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. But just days after, Raja was found murdered and Sonam went missing.

The couple checked into a guest house in Shillong on May 21. The next day, they rented a scooty and left for Sohra (Cherrapunji), a popular tourist spot. On the evening of May 22, they reached a village called Mawlakhiat, parked their scooty, and hired a local guide to help them trek to a remote homestay in Nongriat village.

On May 23, they checked out of the homestay and told the guide they would walk back on their own. That was the last time anyone saw them together.

The next day, on May 24, a scooty was found abandoned in Sohrarim village. The police soon confirmed it belonged to the couple. A massive search began in the area, with locals and police trying to find any sign of them.