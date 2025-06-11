Honeymoon Murder Case: Raj Was A Family Friend, Used To Tie Rakhi To Her, Reveals Sonam's Brother

Indore: Govind Raghuvanshi, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, has revealed that Raj, her sister's alleged lover, is actually a family friend who used to tie rakhi to her.

In a new twist to the honeymoon murder case, Govind dismissed reports suggesting that Sonam and Raj—both key accused in the alleged murder plot against Raja—were in a relationship. Instead, he asserted that they shared a sibling-like bond.

Govind clarified that Raj used to work for him, refuting any claims that Raj was working under Sonam. He emphasised that Raj was not Sonam's lover.

Providing additional details, Govind mentioned that Raja and Sonam's marriage was not rushed, and all arrangements were made according to the mahurat.

In another statement, Govind revealed that he had video-called Sonam when he suspected something was amiss, noting that her voice did not seem familiar.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi spoke about her son's murder and involvement of his wife Sonam in the case.

Uma Raghuvanshi said that she never thought Sonam could do this, but she proved her wrong.

In another revelation, Raj Khushwaha's mother while speaking to Arnab has also denied all the allegations against her son in Raja’s murder plot. She refuted claims of any relationship between Raj and Sonam.

Earlier today, police revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi had allegedly offered Rs 20 lakh to kill her husband during their honeymoon.