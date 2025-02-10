Honk At Your Own Risk: Violators In Noida May Face Heavy Fines

Noida: In a bid to reduce noise pollution and promote a healthier living environment, the Noida police have introduced new regulations banning honking in designated silent zones. These areas include schools and hospitals, where quieter spaces are crucial for students' studies and patients' recovery.

The police officials stated that the penalties for breaking these rules are huge, with drivers facing a fine of Rs 1000 for the first offence and Rs 2000 for repeat offences. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce noise and promote a healthier living environment in the city.

According to the police, excessive noise, particularly from honking, can increase stress levels and disrupt concentration, making everyday life more challenging for residents. The implementation of these regulations is still being finalised, but preparations are already underway.

To ensure drivers understand and follow the new rules, the traffic police plan to mark silent zones throughout the city with informative posters and banners. Special teams will also be deployed to monitor these areas, and officers will be stationed at strategic locations to enforce the "no honking" rules and issue fines to offenders.