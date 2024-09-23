sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ‘Hope Voters Come Out in Large Numbers For Phase 2 of J&K Polls’: Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole

Published 02:03 IST, September 23rd 2024

‘Hope Voters Come Out in Large Numbers For Phase 2 of J&K Polls’: Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole

Ahead of second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer of the Union Territory PK Pole expressed hope about better voter turnout in UT.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Phase 2 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls to be held on September 25
Phase 2 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls to be held on September 25 | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

02:03 IST, September 23rd 2024