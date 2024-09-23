Published 02:03 IST, September 23rd 2024
‘Hope Voters Come Out in Large Numbers For Phase 2 of J&K Polls’: Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole
Ahead of second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer of the Union Territory PK Pole expressed hope about better voter turnout in UT.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Phase 2 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls to be held on September 25 | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
02:03 IST, September 23rd 2024