Horrific CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moments After Jaipur Blast That Left 7 Dead

Jaipur: A massive explosion took place on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway earlier today following collision of trucks after a truck carrying chemical collided with the other vehicles on the road. Several vehicles were gutted, seven people lost their lives and close to 40 people have been seriously injured. CCTV footage capturing the exact moments after the Jaipur Collision has emerged on the internet…

Jaipur Fire Accident: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moments After Blast

The CCTV footage from the early hours of Friday shows a petrol pump on whose structure, there is light of the fire that erupted following the collision. Within seconds, a massive blast is captured on the CCTV that shows fire erupting and smoke covers the entire area.

7 Dead, 37 Injured in Jaipur Truck Collision

In a rather tragic accident reported on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway, a truck carrying chemical collided with other trucks and caught fire. Several vehicles have been burnt and many people are severely injured. As per latest update, seven people have lost their lives in the Jaipur-Ajmer Accident.

A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said. Seven people have lost their lives so far and 37 people have also sustained burn injuries in the incident. Fire brigades were at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

Eyewitnesses reported spotting the flames from nearly a kilometre away as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames. Rajasthan health department officials told PTI that seven people died in the crash while more than 35 were injured.

Police said there are chances that some people could not get out of their vehicles and got burnt inside. The situation will become clear once all the vehicles are thoroughly checked, they said.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Visits Hospital, Issues Statement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar rushed to the SMS Hospital, where the injured were admitted. Sharma spoke to administration officials and doctors and issued directions to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident came, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured." Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other officials of the department were at the spot on the highway.

Khimsar told reporters that nearly half of the injured brought to the hospital were in very critical condition.

"All doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff were called in to manage the situation. Another ward has been opened so that patients can be accommodated. Some people got primary treatment in nearby hospitals," he said.

The health minister said a 'green corridor' has been set up from the accident site to the SMS hospital.