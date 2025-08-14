Horrific Video Captures Moment Cloudburst Ravage Machail Yatra Route, Claiming 46 Lives | VIDEO

Kishtwar: A deadly cloudburst hit the Chishoti area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, along the route to the Machail Mata Yatra, on Thursday, leaving at least 46 dead and many more injured and reported missing. The incident occurred between 12 pm and 1 pm when a large number of people had gathered for the yatra, an important pilgrimage drawing thousands of devotees to the Chandi Mata Mandir in Paddar Valley's Machail.

A horrific video captured the moment the cloudburst struck, showing the sheer force of the flash flood as it swept away everything in its path. The footage showed people running for shelter as the water rushes in, carrying away vehicles and debris. The video has been widely shared on social media, with many expressing shock and sadness at the scale of destruction.

The district administration immediately swung into action, dispatching rescue teams to the site. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the scene, with the Indian Army and Air Force also activated to support rescue operations. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives, directing civil, police, army, NDRF, and SDRF officials to strengthen rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took cognisance of the situation, assuring all possible assistance to the affected. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway," PM Modi tweeted.

Machail Mata Yatra Suspended

The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident, with authorities mobilising all resources to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation. The district administration had put in place comprehensive arrangements, including sanitation, security, and medical facilities, to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.