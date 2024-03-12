Advertisement

Viral: Videos of life-threatening animal encounters that send us on a terrifying virtual journey are frequently found on the Internet. While it is usual to witness animals attacking other forest animals, however, seeing wild beasts charge towards humans instills fear in our hearts. It should be mentioned that animals only attack humans when they feel threatened by them. A recent video that has sent shivers down the spines of internet users shows a horrific confrontation between a wild bull and a scooter driver.

Terrifying Bull Attack

A man riding a scooter was attacked by a rampaging bull on a street in a terrifying incident that was caught on camera. The bull also attacked other people who crossed its path. The bull, who appeared to be agitated and confused, charged toward a man who was on a scooter in a busy urban area. The bull pursued the rider relentlessly, causing a terrifying encounter even though the rider tried to avoid the rushing beast. He barely avoided getting hit by the bull's enormous horns as he leaped from the scooter to avoid its fury.

Bull Rampage On Road

Seeing that the bull was not satisfied with its first victim, the footage showed it charging across the street and frightening onlookers into running for their lives. Many others watched the tumultuous scenario and tried to step in and distract the bull so that it wouldn't target possible victims. The bull persisted on its rampage in spite of their efforts, leaving a path of devastation and terror in its wake.

Injuries by bulls are frequent in India. Bullfighting injuries are more prevalent in rural and agriculturally oriented areas of the nation. But the footage of the bull charging across the road during the day is terrifying. Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has received about 4 lakh views.