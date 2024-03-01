Horrifying Video of Pitbull Attacking an 11-Year-Old Girl in Ghaziabad Goes Viral | Watch

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A 10-year-old girl received multiple injuries after a pitbull attack. In a distressing incident in Ghaziabad's Shalimar Garden, a 10-year-old girl named Alia Khan suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a pet pitbull while she was playing.

The attack, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, resulted in deep wounds to the girl's underarm, chest, and multiple bites in the vagina, necessitating her admission to a private hospital in Vaishali. The girl was operated on by a plastic surgeon, including a gynecologist, as she received some deep wounds in the vagina.

According to Shabana, the mom of the girl who was attacked, her daughter went to play at her friend's place when an unleashed dog suddenly attacked her. Shabana said her daughter got really hurt, with big bruises on her face, near her eyes, and on her stomach. She also had serious cuts on her face. Shabana's daughter is unconscious and had to have surgery at Max Hospital. The dog involved in the attack on her daughter was a pet pitbull and was not restrained with a leash. The family members also lodged a complaint against the pitbull owner at the DLF police post.

However, the case was withdrawn after the pet owner agreed to bear the expenses of the girl's treatment.

On October 17, 2022, after several incidents involving pet dog attacks in Ghaziabad, the Municipal Corporation implemented a ban on three breeds of pet dogs. The prohibited breeds are Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and Dogo Argentinos.